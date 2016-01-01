Dr. Devin Singh, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Devin Singh, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Devin Singh, OD is an Optometrist in Jackson Heights, NY.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
Sajid Malik MD PC9014 Elmhurst Ave Fl 2, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions (718) 509-9003
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Devin Singh, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1609150895
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
