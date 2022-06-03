See All Counselors in Chicago, IL
Devi Natarajan, LCPC

Counseling
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience
Overview

Devi Natarajan, LCPC is a Counselor in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Counseling, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University.

Devi Natarajan works at MindTude in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MindTude
    1525 E 53rd St, Chicago, IL 60615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 323-1758
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 03, 2022
    Devi has been very helpful during my time in grad school. We specifically have worked on my confidence and low self-esteem issues, especially related to school. I really appreciate the last 1.5 years with Devi and would recommend her to friends as a great therapist.
    — Jun 03, 2022
    About Devi Natarajan, LCPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Tamil
    NPI Number
    • 1952771149
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Devi Natarajan, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Devi Natarajan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Devi Natarajan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Devi Natarajan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Devi Natarajan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Devi Natarajan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Devi Natarajan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Devi Natarajan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

