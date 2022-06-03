Devi Natarajan, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Devi Natarajan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Devi Natarajan, LCPC
Overview
Devi Natarajan, LCPC is a Counselor in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Counseling, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University.
Devi Natarajan works at
Locations
-
1
MindTude1525 E 53rd St, Chicago, IL 60615 Directions (847) 323-1758Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Devi Natarajan?
Devi has been very helpful during my time in grad school. We specifically have worked on my confidence and low self-esteem issues, especially related to school. I really appreciate the last 1.5 years with Devi and would recommend her to friends as a great therapist.
About Devi Natarajan, LCPC
- Counseling
- 8 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Tamil
- 1952771149
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Devi Natarajan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Devi Natarajan accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Devi Natarajan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Devi Natarajan works at
Devi Natarajan speaks Hindi and Tamil.
11 patients have reviewed Devi Natarajan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Devi Natarajan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Devi Natarajan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Devi Natarajan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.