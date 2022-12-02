Devan Ragg, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Devan Ragg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Devan Ragg, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Devan Ragg, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Roseville, CA. They graduated from Lock Haven University and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.
Locations
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group2110 Professional Dr Ste 120, Roseville, CA 95661 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve had so many health issues this year and Ive been seen PA Devon Ragg on a few visits and each time, she is very knowledgeable, listens to me, and provides appropriate treatment. Thank you!
About Devan Ragg, PA-C
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1225412869
Education & Certifications
- Lock Haven University
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
