Detra Robinson, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Detra Robinson, PA-C is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Detra Robinson works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Ballantyne Pediatrics14215 Ballantyne Corporate Pl Ste 130, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 908-2370
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Detra Robinson, PA-C
- Pediatrics
- English
- Female
- 1164709705
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Detra Robinson accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Detra Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Detra Robinson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Detra Robinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Detra Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Detra Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.