Dr. Destiny Peterson, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Destiny Peterson, PHD is a Psychologist in Oak Park, MI. They specialize in Psychology, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Mississippi State University.
Dr. Peterson works at
Office25900 Greenfield Rd Ste 100, Oak Park, MI 48237 Directions (248) 788-4300
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Excellent psychologist., competent, caring and really knows how to address her patient’s needs and concerns.
- Psychology
- 5 years of experience
- English
- 1154865590
- Spectrum Health Systems
- Mississippi State University
Dr. Peterson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peterson accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peterson works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.
