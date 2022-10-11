See All Psychologists in Oak Park, MI
Dr. Destiny Peterson, PHD

Psychology
4.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
5 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Destiny Peterson, PHD is a Psychologist in Oak Park, MI. They specialize in Psychology, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Mississippi State University.

Dr. Peterson works at Practice in Oak Park, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    25900 Greenfield Rd Ste 100, Oak Park, MI 48237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 788-4300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alzheimer's Disease
Biofeedback
Chronic Depression
Alzheimer's Disease
Biofeedback
Chronic Depression

Treatment frequency



Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Chronic Depression Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Delay Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depression Relapse Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Insomnia With Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotic Depression Chevron Icon
Situational Depression Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Destiny Peterson, PHD

    • Psychology
    • 5 years of experience
    • English
    • 1154865590
    Education & Certifications

    • Spectrum Health Systems
    • Mississippi State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Destiny Peterson, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peterson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

