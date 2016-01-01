Destiny Champion, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Destiny Champion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Destiny Champion, LMFT
Overview
Destiny Champion, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Ventura, CA.
Destiny Champion works at
Locations
-
1
Maple Counseling Center - Ventura2021 Sperry Ave Ste 41, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 407-8235Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday10:00am - 5:00pmSunday10:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Magellan Health Services
- MultiPlan
- TriWest Champus
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Destiny Champion?
About Destiny Champion, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, German
- 1548330509
Education & Certifications
- University Of Laverne
Frequently Asked Questions
Destiny Champion has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Destiny Champion accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Destiny Champion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Destiny Champion works at
Destiny Champion speaks German.
5 patients have reviewed Destiny Champion. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Destiny Champion.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Destiny Champion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Destiny Champion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.