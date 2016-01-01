See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Ventura, CA
Destiny Champion, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
Overview

Destiny Champion, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Ventura, CA. 

Destiny Champion works at Destiny Champion, Marriage and Family Therapy in Ventura, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Maple Counseling Center - Ventura
    2021 Sperry Ave Ste 41, Ventura, CA 93003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 407-8235
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Magellan Health Services
    • MultiPlan
    • TriWest Champus
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Destiny Champion, LMFT

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English, German
    • 1548330509
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Laverne
