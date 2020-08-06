Dr. Dessie Athens, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Athens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dessie Athens, OD
Overview
Dr. Dessie Athens, OD is an Optometrist in Palo Alto, CA.
Dr. Athens works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sutter Bay Medical Foundation795 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 853-2974
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Athens?
Dr. Athens was excellent, charming and thorough, a delight.
About Dr. Dessie Athens, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1598853103
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Athens has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Athens accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Athens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Athens works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Athens. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Athens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Athens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Athens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.