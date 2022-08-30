See All Family Doctors in Englewood, OH
Desiree Vance, FNP Icon-share Share Profile

Desiree Vance, FNP

Family Medicine
5 (113)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Desiree Vance, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Englewood, OH. 

Desiree Vance works at Family Physicians of Englewood in Englewood, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Physicians of Englewood
    9000 N Main St Ste 300, Englewood, OH 45415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Valley Hospital South
  • Miami Valley Hospital
  • Miami Valley Hospital North

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 113 ratings
Patient Ratings (113)
5 Star
(106)
4 Star
(5)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Desiree Vance?

Aug 30, 2022
The nurse practitioner that did a teleconference call with me was very helpful. However the family physicians in Englewood need more doctors in their practice. There are only two medical doctors in the rest or staff by nurse practitioners. If someone has health issues or are senior citizens you don't feel like you're being cared for like you should be. So, stop being stingy and hire more medical doctors!
— Aug 30, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Desiree Vance, FNP
How would you rate your experience with Desiree Vance, FNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Desiree Vance to family and friends

Desiree Vance's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Desiree Vance

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Desiree Vance, FNP.

About Desiree Vance, FNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1679022933
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Desiree Vance, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Desiree Vance is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Desiree Vance has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Desiree Vance works at Family Physicians of Englewood in Englewood, OH. View the full address on Desiree Vance’s profile.

113 patients have reviewed Desiree Vance. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Desiree Vance.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Desiree Vance, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Desiree Vance appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Desiree Vance, FNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.