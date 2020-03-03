See All Nurse Practitioners in Ooltewah, TN
Desiree Batson, ANP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Desiree Batson, ANP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Ooltewah, TN. 

Desiree Batson works at CHI Memorial Women's Health Associates in Ooltewah, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    CHI Memorial Women's Health Associates
    6401 Mountain View Rd Ste 101, Ooltewah, TN 37363 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:45am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    6:45am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    6:45am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    6:45am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
  • English
  • Female
  • 1265655401
  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga

