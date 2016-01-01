Desiree Abraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Desiree Abraham, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Desiree Abraham, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Miami, FL.
Locations
Imchealth Medical Centers7101 W Flagler St, Miami, FL 33144 Directions (786) 388-9696
Ratings & Reviews
About Desiree Abraham, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1265844070
Frequently Asked Questions
