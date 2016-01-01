Deshawntae Griffin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Deshawntae Griffin
Overview
Deshawntae Griffin is a Nurse Practitioner in Milwaukee, WI.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2468 W Lisbon Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53205 Directions (414) 202-5080
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Deshawntae Griffin?
About Deshawntae Griffin
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1649810938
Frequently Asked Questions
Deshawntae Griffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Deshawntae Griffin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Deshawntae Griffin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deshawntae Griffin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deshawntae Griffin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.