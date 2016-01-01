Derrick Jones accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Derrick Jones, PA-C
Overview
Derrick Jones, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Portland, OR.
Derrick Jones works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Midcounty Clinic Pharmacy12710 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97236 Directions (503) 988-3601
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Derrick Jones?
About Derrick Jones, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1033759212
Frequently Asked Questions
Derrick Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Derrick Jones works at
Derrick Jones has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Derrick Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Derrick Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Derrick Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.