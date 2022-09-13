See All Nurse Practitioners in Phoenix, AZ
Derik Alexander, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Derik Alexander, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ. 

Derik Alexander works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Surgical Specialties - St. Joseph's
    500 W Thomas Rd Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Sep 13, 2022
We have seen Derik multiple times and he is always punctual and courteous. He has handled everything on my wife from marking-up for surgery to fitting the wafers. He is a strong and capable member of a very strong surgery team at Saint Joseph's / Dignity Healthcare.
— Sep 13, 2022
About Derik Alexander, FNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1306169313
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

