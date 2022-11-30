Overview

Derek Wimmer, PA-C is an Orthopedic Specialist in Bonita Springs, FL. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine Physician Assistant Program (Masters) and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.



Derek Wimmer works at Wimmer Orthopedics in Bonita Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.