Derek Wimmer, PA-C

Orthopedics
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Derek Wimmer, PA-C is an Orthopedic Specialist in Bonita Springs, FL. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine Physician Assistant Program (Masters) and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.

Derek Wimmer works at Wimmer Orthopedics in Bonita Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mosaic Therapy
    3384 Woods Edge Cir Ste 104, Bonita Springs, FL 34134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 249-5292
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NCH Baker Downtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Arthritis of the Ankle
Arthritis of the Hand
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Crystal Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Crystalline Arthritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Gouty Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Dislocation Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Hip Socket Injuries Chevron Icon
Infectious Arthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 30, 2022
    Derek is both personable and professional. Such a kind and gentle practitioner as he is scarce to find. He has my endorsement 100%. I seek nothing by my endorsement of him. See for yourself.
    Catie Eddleman — Nov 30, 2022
    About Derek Wimmer, PA-C

    • Orthopedics
    • 10 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1346593647
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • William Beaumont Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine Physician Assistant Program (Masters)
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Nebraska College Of Med
