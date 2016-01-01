Dr. Derek Turesky, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turesky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Turesky, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Derek Turesky, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Boca Raton, FL. They graduated from University of Iowa.
Dr. Turesky works at
Locations
Dr. Derek G. Turesky P.A.4400 N Federal Hwy Ste 3, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 235-0733
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Derek Turesky, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Education & Certifications
- South County Mental Health Center
- Cincinnati VA Medical Center
- University of Iowa
- Emory University
