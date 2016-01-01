See All Nurse Practitioners in Wichita, KS
Derek Roberts, APRN-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Derek Roberts, APRN-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Wichita, KS. 

Derek Roberts works at Shelby Evans, PhD in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aba and Mental Health Services LLC
    8100 E 22nd St N Ste 1600-B, Wichita, KS 67226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 201-6424
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    About Derek Roberts, APRN-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043735509
