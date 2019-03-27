Derek Rigby accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Derek Rigby, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Derek Rigby, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Chattanooga, TN. They graduated from South University.
Derek Rigby works at
Locations
Spine Surgery Associates1736 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 756-6623Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Derek Rigby seemed very intimidating at first visit but he is very caring. He finally found the answers I needed and worked to help me find the right options. He is very knowledgeable and concerned with your care.
About Derek Rigby, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1215213863
Education & Certifications
- South University
Derek Rigby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
