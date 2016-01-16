Dr. Derek Lehman, DPT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lehman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Lehman, DPT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Derek Lehman, DPT is a Physical Therapist in Oklahoma City, OK.
Dr. Lehman works at
Locations
1
Derek E Lehman, DPT9210 S Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73159 Directions (405) 289-4532
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
Great doctor! Easy to get along with -same with the staff and Josh. Very observing. Cares for your comfort .He's just amazing at his job.
About Dr. Derek Lehman, DPT
- Physical Therapy
- English
- 1134555758
