Derek Johnson, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Derek Johnson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Boca Raton, FL. 

Derek Johnson works at South Florida Medicine in Boca Raton, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Care Specialists
    1601 Clint Moore Rd Ste 195, Boca Raton, FL 33487 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 939-0700
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Derek Johnson, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962746172
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Derek Johnson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Derek Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Derek Johnson works at South Florida Medicine in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Derek Johnson’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Derek Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Derek Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Derek Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Derek Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.