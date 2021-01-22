See All Chiropractors in Beavercreek, OH
Dr. Derek Black, DC

Chiropractic
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Derek Black, DC is a Chiropractor in Beavercreek, OH. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Los Angeles College of Chiropractic.

Dr. Black works at Advanced Medical & Wellness Center, Inc. in Beavercreek, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Medical & Wellness Center, Inc.
    3060 Dayton Xenia Rd Ste C, Beavercreek, OH 45434 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 427-2225

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Aquatic Therapy Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Surgical Rehabilitaion Chevron Icon
Pre-Surgical Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 22, 2021
    Couldn't walk more than 20 steps, pain in my hip, back and leg. ER "Doctors"said I probably needed a spinal specialist and possibly surgery, gave me drugs that dulled the pain and sent me on my way. Dr. Black is a true physician imho. 2 treatments from this healer and I'm walking tall and lifting 80+ lbs with no pain or problems. On top of the excellent treatment recieved by this physician, the staff cheerfully accommodated my painful & grumpy attitude with exceptional professionalism. I made it clear it was very painful for me to walk, stand or sit, they ensured my wait time was 0 minutes and had me in the office being examined in no time flat. Dr. Black did diagnose the true source of my ailments and had successful treatments started instantaneously. My experience with Dr. Black and his finely tuned team of professionals demonstrate there are actually people in the "healthcare" industry that really care about my health over how much $ they can milk from my suffering. Highly recommend
    Satisfied Customer — Jan 22, 2021
    About Dr. Derek Black, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1881781490
    Education & Certifications

    • Los Angeles College of Chiropractic
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Derek Black, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Black has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Black works at Advanced Medical & Wellness Center, Inc. in Beavercreek, OH. View the full address on Dr. Black’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Black, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Black appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

