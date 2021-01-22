Dr. Derek Black, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Black, DC
Dr. Derek Black, DC is a Chiropractor in Beavercreek, OH. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Los Angeles College of Chiropractic.
Advanced Medical & Wellness Center, Inc.3060 Dayton Xenia Rd Ste C, Beavercreek, OH 45434 Directions (937) 427-2225
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Couldn't walk more than 20 steps, pain in my hip, back and leg. ER "Doctors"said I probably needed a spinal specialist and possibly surgery, gave me drugs that dulled the pain and sent me on my way. Dr. Black is a true physician imho. 2 treatments from this healer and I'm walking tall and lifting 80+ lbs with no pain or problems. On top of the excellent treatment recieved by this physician, the staff cheerfully accommodated my painful & grumpy attitude with exceptional professionalism. I made it clear it was very painful for me to walk, stand or sit, they ensured my wait time was 0 minutes and had me in the office being examined in no time flat. Dr. Black did diagnose the true source of my ailments and had successful treatments started instantaneously. My experience with Dr. Black and his finely tuned team of professionals demonstrate there are actually people in the "healthcare" industry that really care about my health over how much $ they can milk from my suffering. Highly recommend
- Chiropractic
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1881781490
- Los Angeles College of Chiropractic
