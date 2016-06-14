Dr. Derek Baume, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baume is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Baume, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Derek Baume, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Carmel, IN.
Dr. Baume works at
Locations
1
Baume Psychological Services PC12337 Hancock St Ste 20, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 706-6744
View All Accepted Carriers
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- CompCare
- Encore
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Baume was wonderful with my son. My son was nervous at first and after the session he kept talking about how much he loved talking to Dr. Baume. I appreciate the communication he has with me and how he has my sons best interest at heart.
About Dr. Derek Baume, PSY.D
- Psychology
- English
- 1669539722
Education & Certifications
- Wittenberg University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baume has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baume accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baume has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baume works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Baume. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baume.
