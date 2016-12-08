Dr. Derek Ball, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ball is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Derek Ball, PHD
Overview
Dr. Derek Ball, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Rock Island, IL.
Dr. Ball works at
Locations
Marriage and Family Counseling Service1800 3rd Ave Ste 512, Rock Island, IL 61201 Directions (309) 786-4491
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have reccommended Dr. Ball many times to couples. He does a very good job explaining things in ways to which each person can relate. He is direct, but compassionate. He doesn't let either partner get away with anything. He brings me new insight each time I see him. He is very relateable and likable.
About Dr. Derek Ball, PHD
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ball has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ball accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ball has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ball works at
