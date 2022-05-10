Derek Andersen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Derek Andersen, LMFT
Overview
Derek Andersen, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in South Ogden, UT.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5685 S 1475 E Ste 2B, South Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (801) 920-6352
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Derek has been my therapist on and off for about 4 years now and he is truly a wonderful person and an even more wonderful therapist. I went though 3 therapists before him and he is by far the best one. Derek is very good at keeping his personal and religious beliefs separate from his practice which is quite refreshing in Utah. He has helped me heal a lot of tough trauma. I felt like my experience with him has been very personalized. I recommended him to a few people and every single person has loved him. I would recommend Derek to anyone and I plan to continue to see him.
About Derek Andersen, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1710386222
