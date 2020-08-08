See All Chiropractors in Albuquerque, NM
Der Liu, CH Icon-share Share Profile

Der Liu, CH

Chiropractic
5 (9)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Der Liu, CH is a Chiropractor in Albuquerque, NM. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    1829 San Mateo Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 255-3442
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Der Liu?

    Aug 08, 2020
    I absolutely adore Dr. Der Shin Liu DC. This gentleman actually takes the time to effectively communicate and describe in the greatest if detail the problem that ails you. The times I've seen Dr. Liu has been equally special. Everytime i leave he makes sure I'm not in any pain before i leave and if i am he will make sure to take care of the problem. He is very patient and has helped me with my sciatic pain using "cupping", acupuncture with electric current, massage, and a whole body adjustment. I highly recommend thidms fella to anyone in need. Thank you once again my friend.
    Naomi B. — Aug 08, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Der Liu, CH
    How would you rate your experience with Der Liu, CH?
    • Likelihood of recommending Der Liu to family and friends

    Der Liu's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Der Liu

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Der Liu, CH.

    About Der Liu, CH

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386839827
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Der Liu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Der Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Der Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Der Liu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Der Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Der Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Der Liu, CH?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.