Dennis Yam has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dennis Yam, NP
Overview
Dennis Yam, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fresno, CA.
Dennis Yam works at
Locations
Chestnut Medical Group of Fresno1348 W Herndon Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93711 Directions (559) 573-7260
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dennis Yam?
Dr is very nice and friendly. He is very good doctor. I apriciate his duty work now he’s not available in chestnut medical center in Fresno. Really I miss him
About Dennis Yam, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1689029662
Frequently Asked Questions
Dennis Yam accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dennis Yam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dennis Yam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dennis Yam.
