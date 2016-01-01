Dr. Dennis Troilo, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Troilo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Troilo, DC
Overview
Dr. Dennis Troilo, DC is a Chiropractor in Shrewsbury, MA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 512 Main St Ste 4, Shrewsbury, MA 01545 Directions (508) 842-2797
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
About Dr. Dennis Troilo, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Troilo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Troilo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Troilo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Troilo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Troilo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.