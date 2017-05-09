Dr. Dennis Sievers, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sievers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Sievers, DC
Overview
Dr. Dennis Sievers, DC is a Chiropractor in Fairfax, VA.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 10340 Democracy Ln Ste 203, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 385-4773
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Sievers since I was 10. He has treated all our children, my mother, aunt and various friends over the years. The results are always resilient. He is extremely knowledgeable in various applications of functional medicine. No hype. Just exactly what your body needs.
About Dr. Dennis Sievers, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1841492279
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sievers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sievers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sievers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sievers.
