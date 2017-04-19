Dr. Dennis Ortman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ortman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Ortman, PHD
Dr. Dennis Ortman, PHD is a Psychologist in Sterling Heights, MI.
D & E Medical Center5528 Metropolitan Pkwy, Sterling Heights, MI 48310 Directions (586) 795-3232Monday9:30am - 4:30pm
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Ortman is compassionate, knowledgeable, and brilliant. He has written several books that have been extremely helpful in resolving my current issues and will remain in my possession for a lifetime. His research and expertise will influence many people's lives. He is wise and facilitates the session by listening carefully and issuing questions that offer a deep level of healing. I have great gratitude for the appointments that I have had with this psychologist. -Sandra
- Psychology
- English
Dr. Ortman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ortman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ortman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ortman.
