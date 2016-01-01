Dr. McKillop has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dennis McKillop, PHD
Overview
Dr. Dennis McKillop, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Syracuse, NY.
Dr. McKillop works at
Locations
St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center, 301 Prospect Ave, Syracuse, NY 13203
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dennis McKillop, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1043305691
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKillop accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKillop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKillop works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. McKillop. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKillop.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKillop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKillop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.