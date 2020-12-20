See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Memphis, TN
Dr. Dennis Mathews, OD

Optometry
3 (9)
Overview

Dr. Dennis Mathews, OD is an Optometrist in Memphis, TN. 

Dr. Mathews works at Champaign Dental Group in Memphis, TN with other offices in Southaven, MS. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    825 Ridge Lake Blvd, Memphis, TN 38120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 685-6150
    1890 GOODMAN RD E, Southaven, MS 38671 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 685-2200
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 20, 2020
    I haven't seen Dr. Matthews since in the 90's at Omni Eye Care along with Dr Daniel Wessinger. I remember Dr Mathews being very nice and professional and he is who diagnosed my glaucoma.
    Jearldine Lockett — Dec 20, 2020
    About Dr. Dennis Mathews, OD

    • Optometry
    • English, Yoruba
    • 1184617367
    Education & Certifications

    • Optometry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mathews has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mathews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathews. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathews.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

