Dr. Dennis Lanni, DC

Sports Medicine
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dennis Lanni, DC is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ubcc.

Dr. Lanni works at Academy Physical Therapy Inc. in Providence, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Academy Physical Therapy Inc.
    667 Academy Ave, Providence, RI 02908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 354-4460

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 28, 2019
    I must say if you want a genuine truthful person treating you .....then Dennis is your man!
    — Mar 28, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Dennis Lanni, DC
    About Dr. Dennis Lanni, DC

    • Sports Medicine
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1134225113
    • Ubcc
    • RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dennis Lanni, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lanni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lanni has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lanni accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lanni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lanni works at Academy Physical Therapy Inc. in Providence, RI. View the full address on Dr. Lanni’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lanni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lanni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lanni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lanni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

