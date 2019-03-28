Dr. Dennis Lanni, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lanni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Lanni, DC
Overview
Dr. Dennis Lanni, DC is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ubcc.
Dr. Lanni works at
Locations
Academy Physical Therapy Inc.667 Academy Ave, Providence, RI 02908 Directions (401) 354-4460
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lanni?
I must say if you want a genuine truthful person treating you .....then Dennis is your man!
About Dr. Dennis Lanni, DC
- Sports Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134225113
Education & Certifications
- Ubcc
- RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lanni has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lanni accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lanni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lanni speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lanni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lanni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lanni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lanni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.