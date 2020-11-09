Dennis Kordish, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dennis Kordish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dennis Kordish, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dennis Kordish, PA is a Dermatologist in Saint Joseph, MI.
Dennis Kordish works at
Locations
Stonegate Plastic Surgery3901 Stonegate Park Ste 500, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dennis Kordish?
Dennis is very knowledgeable with a nice demeanor.
About Dennis Kordish, PA
- Dermatology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dennis Kordish has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dennis Kordish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dennis Kordish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dennis Kordish. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dennis Kordish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dennis Kordish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dennis Kordish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.