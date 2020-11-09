See All Dermatologists in Saint Joseph, MI
Dermatology
Dennis Kordish, PA is a Dermatologist in Saint Joseph, MI. 

Dennis Kordish works at Stonegate Plastic Surgery in Saint Joseph, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Stonegate Plastic Surgery
    3901 Stonegate Park Ste 500, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Hyperpigmentation Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Nippon Life Benefits
    • PHCS
    • Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
    • Principal Life
    • Priority Health
    • Starmark
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • Trustmark Companies
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • US Health and Life Insurance Company

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 09, 2020
    Dennis is very knowledgeable with a nice demeanor.
    Beth Lehner — Nov 09, 2020
    Photo: Dennis Kordish, PA
    About Dennis Kordish, PA

    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396229159
