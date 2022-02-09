Dr. Dennis Kehoe, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kehoe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Kehoe, OD
Overview
Dr. Dennis Kehoe, OD is an Optometrist in Albuquerque, NM. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY.
Dr. Kehoe works at
Locations
Coronado Contact Lens Clinic6208 Montgomery Blvd NE Ste E, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 884-8477
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Cigna
- Davis Vision
- March Vision Care
- Medicaid
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Spectera
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Benefits of America
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
I have seeing Dr Kehoe for years now and I have been extremely happy. First visit, Dr Kehoe "held my hand" through the puff test for glaucoma. I had a bad experience years ago and hadn't been able to sit through one for years. He was so patient with me. He really cares about my eyesight. Everyone in the office has always been great. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Dennis Kehoe, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1063632594
Education & Certifications
- Brentwood VA Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY
- Uc Berkley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kehoe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kehoe accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kehoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kehoe works at
Dr. Kehoe speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kehoe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kehoe.
