Dennis Helffenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dennis Helffenstein
Overview
Dennis Helffenstein is a Clinical Psychologist in Englewood, CO.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 10 Inverness Dr E Ste 215, Englewood, CO 80112 Directions (720) 529-0190
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dennis Helffenstein?
About Dennis Helffenstein
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1316313984
Frequently Asked Questions
Dennis Helffenstein has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dennis Helffenstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dennis Helffenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dennis Helffenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.