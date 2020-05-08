Dennis Hart, LPCC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dennis Hart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dennis Hart, LPCC
Dennis Hart, LPCC is a Marriage & Family Therapist in West Chester, OH. They graduated from NA.
Dennis P Hart LPCC M.Ed8080 Beckett Center Dr Ste 209, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 465-3825Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareSource
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
He is a great listener and a great guy, it was very easy to be comfortable around him so I could talk about my issues.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- Health Recovery Services, Athens, Ohio
- Ohio University / Main Campus
Dennis Hart has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dennis Hart accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dennis Hart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
105 patients have reviewed Dennis Hart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dennis Hart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dennis Hart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dennis Hart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.