Dr. Ferguson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dennis Ferguson, PHD
Overview
Dr. Dennis Ferguson, PHD is a Psychologist in Oklahoma City, OK.
Locations
Shantharam Darbe MD4601 N Classen Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73118 Directions (405) 840-9999
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
We love Dr.Ferguson always greets you with a smile and hug!! This man has done so much for my family and for that we will always be greatfull for him!!
About Dr. Dennis Ferguson, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1912971417
Dr. Ferguson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferguson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferguson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferguson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferguson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferguson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.