Dr. Dennis Decicco, PHD
Dr. Dennis Decicco, PHD is a Counselor in Ramsey, NJ.
Select Psychological Services LLC205 N Franklin Tpke, Ramsey, NJ 07446 Directions (201) 327-7755
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr. DeCicco is a very experienced therapist who uses many different tools and theories to help each individual who comes his way. He uses targeted approaches so that behavior change actually takes place over time. I highly recommend him. He is incredibly intelligent and believes in targeted therapy for long-term change.
- Counseling
- English
Dr. Decicco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Decicco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Decicco. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Decicco.
