Dr. Dennis Day, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Day is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Day, PHD
Overview
Dr. Dennis Day, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Dr. Day works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Priscilla O. Day, LCSW Fort Lauderdale, FL5353 N Federal Hwy Ste 204, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 DirectionsMonday12:00pm - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday12:00pm - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Day?
NonJudgmental, Listener, very professional yet never aloof. Any manner in which you choose to communicate with this man, he will accept and understand, yet never correct you about your life's assumptions but will offer alternatives you probably have never thought about. This is a thinking man's psychologist. His detractors are usually the attorneys who cannot grasp the simplest forms of Forensic Psychology Pathologies. I found no fault in his alternatives or psychological wisdom for my life.
About Dr. Dennis Day, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1073591178
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Day has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Day accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Day has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Day works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Day. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Day.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Day, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Day appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.