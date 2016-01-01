Dr. Bruder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dennis Bruder, OD
Overview
Dr. Dennis Bruder, OD is an Optometrist in Elizabeth, NJ.
Dr. Bruder works at
Locations
Dennis Bruder Odpa9 Broad St, Elizabeth, NJ 07201 Directions (908) 352-2186
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dennis Bruder, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1356409288
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bruder accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bruder works at
Dr. Bruder speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruder. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.