Dr. Dennis Alberts, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Alberts, OD
Overview
Dr. Dennis Alberts, OD is an Optometrist in Monroeville, PA.
Dr. Alberts works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Monroeville Eye Care Inc.2526 Monroeville Blvd Ste 100, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 856-8175
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alberts?
Dr Alberts has done my annual exam for roughly 10 years and has treated me for a number of eye injuries. He is great to work with.
About Dr. Dennis Alberts, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1053488643
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alberts has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alberts accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alberts works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Alberts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alberts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.