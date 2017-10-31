Denise Woods has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Denise Woods, FNP
Overview
Denise Woods, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Memphis, TN.
Denise Woods works at
Locations
Concord Infectious Disease1264 Wesley Dr Ste 103, Memphis, TN 38116 Directions (901) 516-3872
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Denise Woods?
I HAVE VISITED THIS OFFICE SEVERAL TIMES, AND I AM SO GRATEFUL TO THE STAFF AND I LOVE MY DOCTOR, SHE LISTEN TO MY CONCERNS, SHE ALWAYS HAS A PLEASANT ATTUIDE AND IS VERY CONCERNED ABOUT YOU AS A PERSON. SHE VERY PATIENT-CENTERED. THANK YOU, MS. WOODS FOR BEING A HUMAN FIRST THEN A GREAT FNP. LOVE YOU.
About Denise Woods, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1407924350
Frequently Asked Questions
Denise Woods accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Denise Woods has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Denise Woods. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Denise Woods.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Denise Woods, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Denise Woods appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.