Denise Woods, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (8)
Overview

Denise Woods, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Memphis, TN. 

Denise Woods works at Concord Infectious Disease in Memphis, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Concord Infectious Disease
    1264 Wesley Dr Ste 103, Memphis, TN 38116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 516-3872
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Oct 31, 2017
    I HAVE VISITED THIS OFFICE SEVERAL TIMES, AND I AM SO GRATEFUL TO THE STAFF AND I LOVE MY DOCTOR, SHE LISTEN TO MY CONCERNS, SHE ALWAYS HAS A PLEASANT ATTUIDE AND IS VERY CONCERNED ABOUT YOU AS A PERSON. SHE VERY PATIENT-CENTERED. THANK YOU, MS. WOODS FOR BEING A HUMAN FIRST THEN A GREAT FNP. LOVE YOU.
    DEBRA EVANS-BROOKS in memphis — Oct 31, 2017
    About Denise Woods, FNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407924350
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Denise Woods has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Denise Woods has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Denise Woods works at Concord Infectious Disease in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Denise Woods’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Denise Woods. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Denise Woods.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Denise Woods, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Denise Woods appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

