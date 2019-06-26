See All Nurse Practitioners in New York, NY
Denise West, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Denise West works at Washington Heights Np in Womens Health Services PC in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Washington Heights Np in Womens Health Services PC
    3671 Broadway Apt 3, New York, NY 10031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 918-7770
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 26, 2019
    Both times two different medical assistants took my blood and left me with a bruise. The first one was fairly young, told me to squeeze my hand but did not tell me to let go and took my blood, thereafter telling me I should have let go of my fist. So I came prepared the second time and this was even better. I made sure not to squeeze and even drink water to find my vains easily. This other girl was moving the needle under my skin to find my vain. I am no expert in poking people but I know that this was not normal (also leaving me with a bruise) I had to tell her to just try my other arm when she looks and says oh you should have told me your veins are better on your left side. Many other staff occurrences was telling me they would call me back or send documents to my PC but would not until I kept asking. THe other thing I don't get about this place is why give someone an appointment to then tell them you can come anywhere between 9-3pm (in other words just wait as long as you have to).
    elina Pinkhasova in New York, NY — Jun 26, 2019
    About Denise West, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427169226
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Denise West has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Denise West has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Denise West works at Washington Heights Np in Womens Health Services PC in New York, NY. View the full address on Denise West’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Denise West. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Denise West.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Denise West, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Denise West appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

