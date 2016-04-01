Denise Turnmeyer, APNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Denise Turnmeyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Denise Turnmeyer, APNP
Denise Turnmeyer, APNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oshkosh, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Concordia University-WI and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.
ThedaCare Physicians Oshkosh600 N Westhaven Dr, Oshkosh, WI 54904 Directions (920) 308-4841Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Denise is thorough and I feel she comfortable with her experience.
- Family Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English
- Female
- Concordia University-WI
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
