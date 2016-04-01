Overview

Denise Turnmeyer, APNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oshkosh, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Concordia University-WI and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.



Denise Turnmeyer works at ThedaCare Physicians Oshkosh in Oshkosh, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.