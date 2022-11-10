Denise Tobe has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Denise Tobe, FNP-C
Overview
Denise Tobe, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Portland, OR.
Denise Tobe works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Zoomcare Hawthorne3325 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214 Directions (503) 684-8252
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Denise Tobe?
I visited Dr. Tobe A few months ago to receive a new prescriber for my medications & a basic mental health check-up. She was kind and understanding towards me and was very easy to talk to. I have read the other reviews posted about her and, in my opinion, I don’t think any of the lower-rated ones are appropriate or accurate at all as she was a great doctor for me. The only reason I would maybe give 4/5 stars is just bc my pharmacy has claimed they have been unable to reach the prescriber for an antidep refill despite me being on the same medication for almost a decade. I don’t know if is related to her specifically, since it could definitely just be a result of ZoomCare & their policies. ZoomCare can be difficult on those with chronic depression & anxiety because they may refuse your refills until you are able to visit with a Dr. which is not safe for those with dep & anxiety Either way, she was great each time I spoke with her and is someone you can trust as your doctor.
About Denise Tobe, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1235503277
Frequently Asked Questions
Denise Tobe accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Denise Tobe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Denise Tobe works at
4 patients have reviewed Denise Tobe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Denise Tobe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Denise Tobe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Denise Tobe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.