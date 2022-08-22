See All Nurse Practitioners in Richardson, TX
Denise Russell, FNP

General Practice (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (13)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Denise Russell, FNP is a General Practice Nurse Practitioner in Richardson, TX. 

Denise Russell works at Methodist Richardson Family Medical Group in Richardson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Methodist Richardson Family Medical Group
    399 W Campbell Rd, Richardson, TX 75080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 238-1848
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Aug 22, 2022
    Very caring health care provider. Takes the time needed to explain reasons for treatment. She goes the extra mile in her practice which I find as rare these days. I endorse her 100%.
    Lloyd Davis — Aug 22, 2022
    About Denise Russell, FNP

    Specialties
    • General Practice (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972830909
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Denise Russell, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Denise Russell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Denise Russell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Denise Russell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Denise Russell works at Methodist Richardson Family Medical Group in Richardson, TX. View the full address on Denise Russell’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Denise Russell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Denise Russell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Denise Russell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Denise Russell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

