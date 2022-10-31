See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Rockledge, PA
Denise O'Hara, CRNP Icon-share Share Profile

Denise O'Hara, CRNP

Internal Medicine
4.5 (260)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Denise O'Hara, CRNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rockledge, PA. 

Denise O'Hara works at Jefferson Internal Medicine Rockledge in Rockledge, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lawndale Internal Medicine
    400 Huntingdon Pike Ste C, Rockledge, PA 19046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 260 ratings
Patient Ratings (260)
5 Star
(200)
4 Star
(29)
3 Star
(8)
2 Star
(11)
1 Star
(12)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Denise O'Hara?

Oct 31, 2022
Denise is a very attentive and caring medical care provider. She listens to me and discusses her treatment plan with me. I find it easy to get an appointment and also to follow up with Denise by phone. Wait time is often short and the office staff is extremely nice and helpful. I drive a good distance to see Denise and it’s worth it.
Linda S. — Oct 31, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Denise O'Hara, CRNP
How would you rate your experience with Denise O'Hara, CRNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Denise O'Hara to family and friends

Denise O'Hara's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Denise O'Hara

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Denise O'Hara, CRNP.

About Denise O'Hara, CRNP

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1669726907
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Denise O'Hara, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Denise O'Hara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Denise O'Hara has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Denise O'Hara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Denise O'Hara works at Jefferson Internal Medicine Rockledge in Rockledge, PA. View the full address on Denise O'Hara’s profile.

260 patients have reviewed Denise O'Hara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Denise O'Hara.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Denise O'Hara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Denise O'Hara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Denise O'Hara, CRNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.