See All Family Doctors in Copperopolis, CA
Denise Mordue-Lain, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Denise Mordue-Lain, NP

Women's Health Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Denise Mordue-Lain, NP is a Women's Health Medicine Specialist in Copperopolis, CA. 

Denise Mordue-Lain works at Family Medical Center - Copperopolis in Copperopolis, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Medical Center - Copperopolis
    430 Sawmill Creek Rd, Copperopolis, CA 95228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Denise Mordue-Lain?

Photo: Denise Mordue-Lain, NP
How would you rate your experience with Denise Mordue-Lain, NP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Denise Mordue-Lain to family and friends

Denise Mordue-Lain's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Denise Mordue-Lain

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Denise Mordue-Lain, NP.

About Denise Mordue-Lain, NP

Specialties
  • Women's Health Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1730370172
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. John's Regional Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Denise Mordue-Lain, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Denise Mordue-Lain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Denise Mordue-Lain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Denise Mordue-Lain works at Family Medical Center - Copperopolis in Copperopolis, CA. View the full address on Denise Mordue-Lain’s profile.

Denise Mordue-Lain has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Denise Mordue-Lain.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Denise Mordue-Lain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Denise Mordue-Lain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.