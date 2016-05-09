Dr. Landau has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Denise Landau, PHD
Overview
Dr. Denise Landau, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Cordova, TN.

Locations
- 1 65 Germantown Ct Ste 417, Cordova, TN 38018 Directions (901) 652-7852

- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan

Ratings & Reviews

She always listened carefully to what I had to say and helped me with my problem. Sometimes, you have to wait to see her because she is paying more attention to the person than the time. Dr. Landau diagnosed my problem correctly and worked with my doctor to get my medication right. (finally)
About Dr. Denise Landau, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1841363827
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Landau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Landau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Landau. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.