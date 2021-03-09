See All Nurse Practitioners in Evansville, IN
Denise Kidder, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Denise Kidder, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Evansville, IN. 

Denise Kidder works at Evansville Multispecialty Clinc in Evansville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Evansville Multi Specialty Clinic
    6140 E COLUMBIA ST, Evansville, IN 47715 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 475-1948
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 09, 2021
    Denise Kidder is very knowledgeable, down-to-Earth, non-judgemental, kind, and asks the right questions. I feel blessed to have her as my nurse practitioner. Her office staff are respectful and attentive.
    Patricia R. — Mar 09, 2021
    About Denise Kidder, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184003501
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Denise Kidder, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Denise Kidder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Denise Kidder has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Denise Kidder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Denise Kidder works at Evansville Multispecialty Clinc in Evansville, IN. View the full address on Denise Kidder’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Denise Kidder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Denise Kidder.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.