Denise Kidder, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Denise Kidder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Denise Kidder, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Denise Kidder, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Evansville, IN.
Denise Kidder works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Evansville Multi Specialty Clinic6140 E COLUMBIA ST, Evansville, IN 47715 Directions (812) 475-1948Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Denise Kidder?
Denise Kidder is very knowledgeable, down-to-Earth, non-judgemental, kind, and asks the right questions. I feel blessed to have her as my nurse practitioner. Her office staff are respectful and attentive.
About Denise Kidder, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1184003501
Frequently Asked Questions
Denise Kidder has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Denise Kidder accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Denise Kidder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Denise Kidder works at
3 patients have reviewed Denise Kidder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Denise Kidder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Denise Kidder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Denise Kidder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.