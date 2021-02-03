See All Nurse Practitioners in Chandler, AZ
Denise Gallagher, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Denise Gallagher, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Grand Canyon University - MSN, FNP-C and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.

Denise Gallagher works at Valley Women for Women, Chandler, AZ in Chandler, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Women for Women
    485 S Dobson Rd Ste 206, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 782-0993
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Southwest Contemporary Women's Care
    2550 E Guadalupe Rd Ste 109, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 505-4475

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Bartholin's Cyst
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Anxiety
Bartholin's Cyst
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bartholin's Cyst Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pessary Insertion Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sonohysterograms Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameriben
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Banner Physician Hospital Organization (BPHO)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 03, 2021
    I love Denise! I’ve been seeing her throughout my pregnancy, and she’s been nothing short of amazing. She’s caring, relatable, and always takes extra precautions. We always feel well taken care of, would definitely recommend her to any woman in the valley.
    Veronica Garnica — Feb 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Denise Gallagher, FNP-C
    About Denise Gallagher, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902150006
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Grand Canyon University - MSN, FNP-C
    Undergraduate School
    • Arizona State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Denise Gallagher, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Denise Gallagher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Denise Gallagher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Denise Gallagher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Denise Gallagher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Denise Gallagher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Denise Gallagher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Denise Gallagher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

